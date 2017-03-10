People

WATCH: The Weeknd and Daft Punk Are Other Worldly in New ‘I Feel It Coming’ Music Video

Starboy has gone apocalyptic.

The Weeknd dropped the music video for his second Daft Punk collaboration, “I Feel It Coming,” at midnight on Friday.

Co-starring Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, the singer serenades her before an apocalyptic event turns everyone turns to stone. But it is only until the end that the French robots discover a mysterious purple light emanating from the snowy ground.

The Warren Fu-directed visual was teased by the singer on Thursday when he tweeted out a poster for the video.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk last performed the single together at the 2017 Grammys for their first live production together since the 2014 awards ceremony.