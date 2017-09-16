Watch Taylor Swift Transform Into a Zombie for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

A new video is showing how Taylor Swift rose from the dead.

Shared on the singer’s YouTube page, the clip gives a peek at the lengthy and rigorous process of transforming Swift, 27, into a zombie for the opening moments of the “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

The new behind-the-scenes video shows just how detailed the special effects team’s handiwork was from the spray-painted veins to the graveyard dirt sprinkled on her arms while pale blue contact lenses cemented Swift’s undead appearance.

Zombie Taylor, who opens the film announcing her own passing, wears the same blue pleated J. Mendel dress from her “Out of the Woods” video, an outfit which also heralded the end of the 1989 period of her career.

In the record-breaking visual, the Grammy winner donned quite a few different outfits and costumes, considering she played all of the past video versions of herself. But, surely none took more work than making her look like she’d fit in perfectly as an extra on The Walking Dead.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com