People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
Emmy Awards
The Gowns! The Surprise Cameos! See PEOPLE's Complete Coverage of the Emmys

Exclusive

'Whoa! What? Wow!' The Voice's Season 13 Coaches Have a Lot to Say About the Show's Return

By @nicolesands901

Posted on

The Voice is back — soon!

Fans can barely contain their excitement as they impatiently wait for The Voice to return, and the coaches are feeling some type of way, too.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the new season of the hit reality singing competition series (premiering Sept. 25), returning coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus, as well as newcomer Jennifer Hudson, have a lot to say about the show.

After all four coaches kick things off with a huddle, Cyrus — boasting some enviable abs — shows off her signature dance moves and Shelton and Levine rib each other as usual.

As things get heated, Levine — who is expecting his second baby with his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo —calls a “Time out!” Host Carson Daly even gets in on the fun by blowing a raspberry.

The Voice premieres on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.