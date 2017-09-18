'Whoa! What? Wow!' The Voice's Season 13 Coaches Have a Lot to Say About the Show's Return

The Voice is back — soon!

Fans can barely contain their excitement as they impatiently wait for The Voice to return, and the coaches are feeling some type of way, too.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the new season of the hit reality singing competition series (premiering Sept. 25), returning coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus, as well as newcomer Jennifer Hudson, have a lot to say about the show.

After all four coaches kick things off with a huddle, Cyrus — boasting some enviable abs — shows off her signature dance moves and Shelton and Levine rib each other as usual.

As things get heated, Levine — who is expecting his second baby with his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo —calls a “Time out!” Host Carson Daly even gets in on the fun by blowing a raspberry.

The Voice premieres on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.