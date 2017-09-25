A 'Nerdy Eighth Grader' and a Tween Star! Find Out What The Voice's Season 13 Coaches Were Like at the Age of 13

Long before they were household names and hit record makers, the coaches of The Voice were just your average teens (with the exception of Miley Cyrus, that is.)

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, returning coaches of the NBC hit reality singing competition series (premiering Monday night) Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Cyrus, as well as newcomer Jennifer Hudson, are celebrating the show’s 13th season by sharing what they were like at 13 years old.

“I was somewhere singing, I was somewhere dreaming of these moments right now that I’m living,” Hudson says in the clip. “I was the little black girl dreaming up the dreams, sitting on the church steps across the street from my house. That’s what I was doing.”

Cyrus, on the other hand, had already reached child stardom at the age of 11 with her role as the title character on Disney’s Hannah Montana.

“When I was 13 years old, I was filming Hannah Montana so I was working,” Cyrus explains. “I know Adam and everyone else will have all these stories of school — I was working.”

As for Levine’s experience in school at age 13, he remembers being the “nerdy eighth grader” of his class.

“I was still really into sports. I was really into music, but I was still kind of straddling between the two,” the Maroon 5 singer says. “I was not cool. I’m pretty sure I’m not that cool still, but I’m cooler now than I was when I was at 13.”

He adds: “Believe it or not, I was a little bit timid. I wasn’t particularly outgoing at the time.”

Shelton, who is pictured in the video at age 13 with a raccoon and a dog, says he was “pretty weird” at the time.

“I was fascinated by animals and country music videos,” he says. “At the time there was CMT, and I would just sit and watch it for hours in the summertime. In the middle of the day when it was too hot to go outside, I would watch CMT as much as I could.”

The Voice premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC.