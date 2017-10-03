The Voice coaches have recorded some of the biggest hits in the music industry, but that doesn’t mean they want to sing them all the time.

Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine recently revealed exclusively to PEOPLE which of their smash singles they would be more than happy to retire.

“I’m gonna say ‘Hillbilly Bone’ because it’s uncomfortable sometimes with kids at the concert. You’re singing and you’re looking at a kid and you start talking about ‘Hillbilly Bone’ … it’s uncomfortable,” says Shelton.

Meanwhile, Hudson — who recently moved a fan to throw a shoe at her (she started the trend!) with a powerful performance of her song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” — wouldn’t mind bidding adieu to the tune.

“If it didn’t pay my bills, I would say ‘And I Am Telling You’ ’cause if I sing that song one more time, oh my God,” says Hudson, laughing. “Every time I open my mouth and say, ‘And I…,’ my son is like [snoring]. He’s like, ‘She’s singing that song again!'”

Levine is known for hitting incredibly high notes, but even he has his limits.

“I don’t want to sing ‘Love Somebody,'” says Levine. “It’s so high. I need to take it down a half-step. It’s too high.”

As for Cyrus? It’s not a surprise her pick is “Wrecking Ball.”

“Lyrically, I’m less impressed with that song right now,” she recently told NME Magazine. “I feel like it doesn’t reflect who I am now, but that’s fine because it’s not supposed to.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.