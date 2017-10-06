Blake Shelton and Adam Levine argue just like animals.

The Voice returned to television just a few weeks ago, but the two singers — who have bickered like brothers since the start — are back at it again.

In a new video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the show’s two male coaches fight over everything from winning over contestants to who has a more successful career.

“I’m done … I will just sit back and watch The Destruction of Adam Levine starring Blake Shelton,” Levine says at the beginning of the clip.

“Adam’s havin’ a really rough day, and I like it,” Shelton says.

After loads of mockery and back-and-forth nonsense, first-time coach Jennifer Hudson jumps in wondering why everyone can’t just get along.

“What is going on?” Hudson questions with a look of shock on her face while returning coach Miley Cyrus sits back and rolls her eyes at the guys.

“I don’t feel bad for him at all,” Shelton says, shaking his head. “Adam and I tried to start off this season getting along, and we did for about a half a day there, but the second that he and I both wanted somebody, then all of a sudden he started slingin’ the mud, and here we are again.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.