Family Affairs, Fan Clubs and a Dreamgirls Connection: Find Out How The Voice Season 13 Coaches Met Their Advisors

The Voice coaches and their season 13 advisors go way back.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine sit down with the superstar musicians they tapped as mentors for their team during the upcoming battle rounds and share how they first met.

Cyrus is enlisting the help of none other than her father Billy Ray Cyrus, and of course, it’s not the first time the pair have worked together. Billy Ray recounts the first time his daughter got up on stage and how “those fans went crazy” for her.

“I remember looking at you and saying, ‘That microphone is a torch, and Cyrus you just passed the torch to the real one that it belongs to,'” he says. “It was always you.”

Shelton welcomes his “old friends” Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts as his advisors this year.

“I’ve known Rascal Flatts because I was a big fan,” Shelton says. “I signed up for their fan club in 1999.”

“They ended up signing me to Warner Brothers Records, and then they took me on [their Me & My Gang Tour in 2006],” Shelton continues. “I owe everything to them.”

Joining new judge Hudson, who served as the winning coach on last season’s The Voice UK, is Kelly Rowland, who is currently a coach on the Australian version and asked Hudson to join her as an advisor last season.

“I don’t know how we got here from The Voice Australia to The Voice US and now we’re swapped,” Hudson says. “I’m like the ‘you’ in the U.S. We’re friends, we’re peers, [and] we get to work together which is why I had to call you to come be here.”

Rowland adds: “We have the best conversations and every time we talk I feel like we pick up right where we left off.”

Hudson is surprised Rowland remembers that they first met on the set of the 2006 film Dreamgirls which she starred in alongside Rowland’s former Destiny’s Child band mate and best friend Beyoncé. But as Rowland says, “You can never forget when you meet a star, darling.”

Though Levine and his advisor Joe Jonas can’t pinpoint the first time that they met, they’ve bumped into each other “hundreds of times” at random places like at a Prince concert and a bowling alley, to name a few.

“We were always fond of each other and have been in the same air space for so long,” Levine says. “It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Yeah dude, Joe should totally come and do this.'”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.