Rapper Vince Staples, 24, Launches GoFundMe to Quit Music and 'Shut the F--- Up Forever'

Rapper Vince Staples is ready to retire at 24. For a price!

In a response to backlash from internet trolls, the musician — a member of the hip-hop trio the Cutthroat Boyz — set up a GoFundMe account in which he offered to quit the music industry altogether, move to Palmdale, California, buy a Honda and get a puppy for $2 million.

“We’ve got a lot of complaints about our recent show performances, energy onstage, production — I think one person it sounds like we’re rapping on robot video game beats — we’d like to apologize to that,” Staples said.

Vince Staples Noam Galai/WireImage

“We would like to give you an alternative,” he added. “You can decide to donate to the cause of $2 million, which will allow me to shut the f— up forever and you will never hear from me again. No songs, interviews, no anything … If not, you can choose to let me do what I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my d— or fund my lifestyle. Either way, we appreciate you.”

So far, the rapper — who released his second solo album Big Fish Theory in 2017 — has raised $1,097 in his campaign.