WATCH: Surprise! Vin Diesel Makes Rap Debut at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Vin Diesel made his music debut at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

The actor surprised everyone at Miami’s Watsco Center Thursday night when he took the stage with Nicky Jam, who was performing his Spanish hit, “El Ganador.”

“Now I’m making movies with Vin Diesel,” the singer said before his xXx: Return of Xander Cage costar walked out with a microphone in hand.

Diesel and Nicky, who took home six Billboard awards, became fast friends after working on the action sequel together in early 2016.

Not because the first movie he ever did xXx is number one in the world… not because he is my brother or because he has a way of encouraging me to get on the mic… haha. Not even because Pauline loves to draw rainbows with him and calls him Uncle Nicky… But simply because the song is🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 El Ganador!!! A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

“Vin is crazy, and when I say crazy, I mean it in a good way,” Nicky shared to Billboard. “He’s crazy about Latinos and he’s not even a Latino. He even wants to speak Spanish. I told him we should do a song together and he said he was shy. But I said, ‘I’m no actor, but I’m acting in front of you. I wasn’t scared.’ ”

And that duet may be released in the near future!

“We began to record a song. The thing is that Vin wants to do Spanish music. He loves Spanish music,” Nicky told E! News in January. “We just did a hook this past week and it was very simple.”

Diesel’s fans are no strangers to hearing the action star sing, especially covers of hit singles. He’s already karaoke’d to Rihanna‘s “Stay” and Katy Perry‘s “Dark Horse” as well as Sam Smith‘s “Stay with Me.”