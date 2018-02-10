Victoria Beckham on Rumored Spice Girls Reunion: 'I'm Not Going on Tour'

Bad news, Spice Girls fans.

Following reports that the Spice Girls were planning a reunion tour after all five members of the girl group reunited at Geri Halliwell Horne’s house earlier this month to “explore some incredible new opportunities,” Victoria Beckham revealed she wouldn’t be going on tour — and neither would the rest of the group.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told British Vogue during a preview of her brand’s autumn/winter 2018 collection.

But even though Beckham said a reunion tour wasn’t in the works, she spoke very warmly of the day she shared with her fellow Spice Girls.

“It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely,” she said.

However, the 43-year-old declined to provide any more information on what the fab fivesome had discussed that day.

“We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” she explained, before adding, “But [fashion] is what I do.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Mel B. talks Spice Girls Reunion: ‘Hopefully We’ll be Doing Bits and Pieces Together’

On Friday, the quintet confirmed they have agreed to join forces — but failed to clarify their exact plans.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said in a statement released after the gathering at Halliwell Horner‘s home.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the group continued. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Following the meeting, all five Spice Girls shared affectionate group shots on social media. “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower,” the former Posh Spice captioned one of the snapshots.

Of course, this hasn’t been the first time members of the group have shut down rumors about a potential reunion tour.

Speculation swirled as recently as last year, but none came to fruition after both Melanie C. and Beckham expressed reluctance over the venture. “It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great,’ ” Beckham said on British chat show This Morning last year.