Spice Girls Reunion! Victoria Beckham Joins Mel C Onstage to Perform ‘2 Become 1’

Move over, GEM. Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham just reunited in the Maldives.

During Beckham and her husband David Beckham‘s New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Posh Spice joined her former bandmate — better known as Mel C. or Sporty Spice — for a duet to their ’90s pop group’s hit, “2 Become 1.”

In the clip of their performance, Chisholm, 42, is wearing a black midi dress and open-toe pumps, while Beckham, also 42, donned a floor-length red gown. The pair were all smiles as they embraced and sang along to their 1996 tune.

Why am I not spending New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing together A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

Chisholm took to Instagram to share her love for her friend and former Spice sister.

“Candle light and soul forever … A wonderful start to 2017 xxx,” she captioned the photo.

Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

It appears Chisholm was the entertainment for the Beckhams’ soirée, as she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself singing solo onstage. The massive setup included a string of lights that said, “Happy New Year 2017.”

Happy New Year y'all! 2017 let's 'ave it! #loveanewyearsgig 🙌🏼🥂 A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:54pm PST

“Happy New Year y’all! 2017 let’s ‘ave it! #loveanewyearsgig,” she wrote in the post.

The Spice Girls had several informal reunions during 2016, including one in October, when Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner caught up with Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton on the same day she announced her pregnancy.

This also thickens the Spice Girls reunion plot that started last July, when three-fifths of the ’90s girl group – Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Halliwell Horner and Bunton – posted a 40-second video titled “Spice Girls GEM” (their first name initials spell “GEM”) to a new YouTube account and website with the same name.

The other members of the full Spice squad, Beckham and Chisholm, were not featured in the clip, but have kept mum on the subject of a reunion.