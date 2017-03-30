Victoria Beckham Will Spice Up Her Life with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

Victoria Beckham has spent the past decade or so focused on her fashion empire — but it seems like she’s ready to sing again!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old style star showed fans on Snapchat a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of her next TV appearance — a trip with James Corden on his popular Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke.

“We are here about to film Carpool Karaoke!” she said, turning the camera on Corden.

Beckham, of course, first found fame as a singer as one of the five members of the Spice Girls. The group — who released their first single, “Wannabe,” in 1996 — is the best-selling female group of all time, with over 80 million records sold worldwide.

Posh — as she was known in the group — will be the first Spice Girl to take a ride in Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. She’ll join a long line of music stars to star in the segment, including (among others) Adele, Elton John, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Bruno Mars.

After the Spice Girls, Beckham attempted to launch a solo music career — with a self titled debut album released in October 2001. Despite three singles — “Out of Your Mind,” “Not Such an Innocent Girl,” and “A Mind of Its Own” — the album never hit in the U.S. market. Follow-up records in 2002 (Open Your Eyes) and 2003 (Come Together) were planned but never released. Her finale single, released in the U.K. in December 2003, was “Let Your Head Go” / “This Groove.”

By 2008, Beckham was fully focused on fashion. Though she reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates for a performance at the 2012 London Olympics, she turned down a more formal reunion to stay focused on her fashion career.

Meanwhile, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton have announced they’ve formed a new spinoff group GEM — a name made from the initials of their first names – though no official music from the trio has been released. (Sporty Spice a.k.a. Melanie Chisholm a.k.a. Mel C declined to participate, working instead on her thriving solo career.)

Beckham also made an appearance on The Late Late Show Wednesday night, where she shared secrets of the Spice Girls early days — including a run-in they had with a then-unknown band destined for superstardom.

“When we were in the Spice Girls, we were in Germany doing some road show. And we were sitting there in an airport — five girls all there together. And some guy comes up and he says, ‘Hey, I’m in a band. I’ve got my friends. Can we come and sing for you?’ So we’re all sitting there, glasses on in the airport like you do. Five girls. And we’re like, ‘Yeah you can come sing to us.’ ”

“They stood there and they could sing,” she said. “And it was ‘NSYNC. And that was Justin Timberlake. But we were like, ‘Yeah, you can sing.’ And they shut us up because they were good!

She also talked about the hidden benefits of her notorious poker face.

“The question I get asked all the time is, ‘Why don’t you smile?’ ” Beckham said, explaining her already-infamous ‘Fashion Stole My Smile” T-shirt. “People think that I’m so miserable. [They] dare not come up to me because they think that I’m going to be [some kind of ice queen].”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (at 12:37 a.m. ET) on CBS.