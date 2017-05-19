Vanessa Hudgens Credits Céline Dion for Being the ‘Reason I Have the Vocal Range That I Have’

Vanessa Hudgens is gearing up for her first-ever major co-hosting gig for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and she couldn’t be more excited to meet one of her idols, Céline Dion.

“My parents had The Colour of My Love album by Céline Dion when I was growing up and I would always get my karaoke machine and sing along,” Hudgens, 28, tells PEOPLE. “I feel like Céline is the reason I have the range that I have, because I sang along to those songs.”

On Sunday, the “Reminding Me” singer will join rapper and actor Ludacris to emcee the three-hour live event in Las Vegas, during which Dion, 49, will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit “My Heart Will Go On” with a special performance.

Though Hudgens is a seasoned veteran when it comes to live events — she dominated Grease: Live in February 2016 — and musical gigs (High School Musical), she’s most nervous about “keeping [her] cool” around Dion at the BBMAs.

“Maybe not freaking out at Céline, that’s probably it,” Hudgens jokes. “The fact that Céline and Cher are both performing on the same awards show, I feel like it doesn’t get more epic than that.”

Cher, 70, is returning to the stage for her first live awards show performance in more than 15 years to receive the ICON award, which Dion tearfully accepted last year just four months after husband René Angélil’s death.

In addition to giving an acceptance speech, Cher has been confirmed to perform her ’90s anthem “Believe.”

Another diva slated to perform is a friend of Hudgens and a former Disney Channel child actor.

“I’m super stoked for Miley [Cyrus]. Me and Miley go way, way back, I think she’s amazing,” the BBMAs co-host shares with PEOPLE. Cyrus will give her new song, “Malibu,” its television debut when she performs at Sunday’s show.

Tune in May 21 for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards as the show will air live on both coasts at 5pm PT/8pm ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on ABC.