Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel are calling it quits after two years of marriage according to multiple reports, which the couple confirmed in a joint statement published by Us Weekly.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives,” they confirm in the statement. “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Though the singer, 39, and Miguel — who is also Usher’s manager — have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, buzz they had secretly wed spread in late 2015 when he was spotted wearing a gold band on his wedding finger while out and about in L.A.

Multiple sources confirmed in January of the same year that the star, who was previously married to Tameka Foster for two years, had proposed to Miguel, 48.

Grace Miguel and Usher Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

“I have an incredible partner and manager. She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career,” he previously said about her.

It’s been a difficult year for the star. Last July, a lawsuit filed by a woman against the entertainer for allegedly transmitting herpes during unprotected sex was dismissed. However, he also made headlines when court documents filed by a celebrity stylist revealed that he had paid her $1.1 million after she claimed to have contracted herpes from him.

The star has two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 9, and Usher Raymond V, 10, with Foster. Two years ago, he opened up to PEOPLE about spending quality time with his family.

“I went on an air balloon trip with about 15 people … both my boys were up there with me, my wife was up there with me,” he recalled about a recent trip to Italy. “The whole family was up there. It was cool to just have that little moment away.”