Usher reportedly paid a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit after she claimed to have contracted herpes from the singer.

Court papers published Wednesday by Radar Online show that the “Confessions” singer was allegedly diagnosed with herpes around 2009 or 2010, about the time he filed for divorce from ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The 38-year-old reportedly passed the disease to a celebrity stylist.

Usher was accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his diagnosis from the woman “and continued to have unprotected sex” with her. He also allegedly told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis.

The woman was tested and diagnosed with herpes after suffering from vaginal sores, fevers and chills, according to the court papers.

The stylist reportedly said she “feels that her health and body have been ruined” and “has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed … knowing there is no cure.”

According to New York Daily News, California law states that it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a STD.

Court papers showed that the singer paid $2,754.40 of the victim’s medical bills in 2012.

He eventually settled with the woman on Dec. 28, 2012, settling for a total of $1.1 million.

A representative for Usher didn’t return PEOPLE’s request for comment. PEOPLE has reached out to the stylist for comment.

Usher married his current wife Grace Miguel in 2015.