Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Usher Rides Shotgun with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

We have some “Confessions” to share: Usher “Got Us Fallin’ in Love” with this Carpool Karaoke.

The singer, 38, joined Late Late Show host James Corden for the latest installment of the hit sketch, which aired during Tuesday night’s episode.

Their playlist kicked off with the 2004 classic “Yeah!” — with Corden covering Ludacris‘ well-known verse.

Before the duo cleaned Usher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the Grammy winner gave Corden a crash-course in swag to the tune of OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean.”

MC Skat Cat! Oh. Or are we not on the same page, then? pic.twitter.com/0d3TI2ET1x — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 26, 2017

Usher then taught the late-night host how to make the most debonair entrance at the club and how to make a memorable impression on the dance floor.

Other Usher hits in the segment included “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “I Don’t Mind” and “OMG.”

Just a couple'a good gents pushing a stalled car like they're qualifying for the Olympic bobsledding team. As you were. pic.twitter.com/thyhvj2LNg — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 26, 2017

And in a Carpool Karaoke first, Corden and his celebrity guest got out of the vehicle to push a stranger’s car to the nearest garage.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:37 a.m. ET) on CBS.