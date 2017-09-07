Usher Denies Allegations Made Against Him in Herpes Lawsuit

Usher is firing back at the three individuals who sued him for allegedly failing to warn them of his reported STD diagnosis.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the singer’s legal team “denies each and every allegation” made against him by Quantasia Sharpton and two others — identified as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe”— who filed their joint lawsuit in August.

The “Confessions” singer — through his lawyers Laura Wassar and Zia Modabber — claims that if sexual contact did take place with his accusers, there wasn’t any intent to harm. “Any alleged conduct by Defendant, which is expressly denied, was unintentional,” the filing says.

Usher, 38, also says that they “assumed the risk of any alleged harm” by engaging in sexual contact.

He further accuses the three individuals of “unclean hands,” meaning that they’ve committed some sort of wrongdoing or are liable for an offense themselves, in the document.

Sharpton said in an August news conference that the singer exposed her to herpes during a sexual encounter with him after a concert on her 19th birthday. Though she did not contract the STD, Sharpton felt that her “rights were violated.”

In 2012, Usher also reportedly paid a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit after she claimed to have contracted herpes from him.

According to court documents filed by the celebrity stylist whom Usher settled the suit with in 2012, the “Confessions” singer was allegedly diagnosed with herpes around 2009 or 2010.

The stylist accused the star — who married his current wife Grace Miguel in 2015 — of “consciously and purposefully” withholding his diagnosis from the woman and “continued to have unprotected sex” with her, according to papers obtained by Radar Online.

The woman was tested and diagnosed with herpes after suffering from vaginal sores, fevers and chills, according to the court papers.

California law states that it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit an STD, and court papers showed the singer paid $2,754.40 of the victim’s medical bills in 2012.