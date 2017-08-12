Usher Steps Out for Coffee in West Hollywood Amidst Herpes Legal Scandal

Usher swung by Alfred Coffee in West Hollywood on Friday — more than more than a week after three individuals announced they were suing him for failing to warn them he had herpes before having sex.

The “Yeah!” singer looked casual, comfortable and unfazed in a pink shirt, shorts and matching white sneakers. He accessorized the look with dark shades, silver jewelry, and a camouflage bucket hat.

In July, it was revealed Usher paid a female celebrity stylist who contracted herpes from him $1.1 million to settle a 2012 lawsuit. According to court papers filed by the woman and published by Radar Online. Usher was allegedly diagnosed with herpes around 2009 or 2010 — and has paid $2,754.40 of the victim’s medical bills for treatment of the same disease in 2012.

Since then, three more individuals are suing Usher — who married his current wife Grace Miguel in 2015 — alleging he failed to warn them of his STD diagnosis.

On Monday, Attorney Lisa Bloom — who is representing Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna in her revenge-porn case against the reality star — filed a lawsuit in California on behalf of the alleged victims, requesting a trial by jury.

While two of the accusers in his most recent legal woes are named in the complaint as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” and are choosing to remain private, a third accuser spoke out at a press conference Monday morning prior to the suit being filed.

According to the filing (obtained by PEOPLE), the two female plaintiffs allege they had vaginal sex with Usher while the male plaintiff allegedly had oral sex with him. All three plaintiffs claim Usher failed to inform them about his alleged herpes diagnosis.

“I love Usher’s artistry and music. I went to a concert of his with some friends a few years ago, to celebrate my birthday. I was wearing a birthday crown, and because of that I was selected to go backstage before the show. Later a security guard picked me up and asked me for my number. He told me Usher had seen me backstage and was interested in me. After the show, my friends and I returned to the hotel. I got a call from Usher on a blocked number, asking me what hotel I was staying in and the room number. About an hour later, he arrived. We spoke for awhile, and then we engaged in sexual contact,” Quantasia Sharpton, with Bloom by her side, said Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown.

“He never warned me about any STDs. It was just after my 19th birthday. I never heard from him again. When I first heard reports that he had herpes, I couldn’t believe it. I had a child a year ago, and I knew I was negative. But I contacted Lisa Bloom to find out what my rights are as a woman. Although I am negative, I am upset by the reports because I never would have consented, if I would have known. I would not have taken a risk of getting an incurable disease. My health is very important to me, now that I am a mother. I feel that my rights were violated. I am speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and are embarrassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so that he does not do this to anyone else. Usher, if you are negative, please say so. If you are positive, you need to warn your sex partners, so that they can make their own informed decisions,” Sharpton continued.

California law states that it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit an STD.

Usher did not share his diagnosis with his insurance company either, court documents state. In the documents, New York Marine and General Insurance Company stated they believe they are under no obligation to defend the singer in his current lawsuits or any potential lawsuits that may come down the road.

A representative for Usher could not be reached for comment.