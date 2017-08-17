Usher Beams in Recording Studio with Jermaine Dupri Amid Herpes Lawsuit Scandal

Usher focused on new music and not his legal woes, heading to the music studio on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old joined producer Jermaine Dupri at a recording studio in Hallandale Beach, Florida, and happily smiled way for a snap on social media.

The “Yeah!” singer and the producer previously created two of Usher’s biggest hits, “Confessions Part 1” and “2”, about a man who cheated on his partner.

Dupri posted the photograph of himself leaping in the air as Usher sat on a couch laughing.

The producer drew on lyrics from Usher’s song, “My Boo”, with Alicia Keys for the caption, writing “I don’t know aboutchall [sic].”

The pair was joined by song writer Bryan-Michael Cox.

Despite his happy demeanor, Usher is currently at the center of a legal scandal.

In July, it was revealed Usher paid a female celebrity stylist $1.1 million to settle a 2012 lawsuit that claimed she had contracted herpes from him.

Since then, three more individuals have come forward and are suing Usher — who married his current wife Grace Miguel in 2015 — for allegedly failing to warn them of his reported STD diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Attorney Lisa Bloom filed a lawsuit in California on behalf of fan Quantasia Sharpton and the two other plaintiffs who have only been identified as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe”.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Sharpton and the other female claim they had vaginal sex with the singer while the male plaintiff alleges he had oral sex with the star.