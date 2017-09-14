UK Actor Says There Was No ‘Malice Intended’ in Daughter’s Drug-Related Death at Music Festival Amid Police Murder Inquiry

John Michie is mourning the unexpected death of his 25-year-old daughter Louella, who died at the four-day Bestival music festival in southwest England on Monday.

“We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in [their] weekend at Bestival,” the 60-year-old actor told BBC, days after Dorset Police confirmed that a 28-year-old London man, believed to be Louella’s boyfriend, was arrested in connection with her death.

“They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known,” John said in his statement, adding: “Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages.”

In his first social media post following Louella’s death, the Holby City star shared a photo of his daughter’s empty room, which included her white guitar.

Dorset Police confirmed that an initial autopsy for Louella had been completed.

“A post mortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died,” said Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire.

Ceon Broughton was released without charge from police custody pending further investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and supplying a class A drug. Broughton’s family have insisted Ceon is not a criminal

John previously described his daughter’s death at Bestival as a “tragic mistake.”

“We’ve lost our angel. It’s not murder — they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident. This was not a murder,” he told The Sun. “She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible.”

John and wife Carol are also parents to two other children: daughter Daisy and son Sam.