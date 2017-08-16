All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter flexes his acting muscle in the alt-rock act’s latest music video.

Last month, the band released two new songs, “Sweat” and “Close Your Eyes,” alongside a riveting, 11-minute short film in which Ritter’s character has a “Dirty Little Secret”: He plays a privileged man who moonlights as a prostitute named Betsy.

To prepare for the performance, Ritter — who made a memorable foray into acting on NBC’s Parenthood — practiced prancing around in heels.

“It was a really exciting leap for me to be able to go through character development, walking around my kitchen naked in high heels every morning for a couple of weeks to get into the character,” Ritter, 33, tells PEOPLE.

“It was nice to feel graceful, sexy, empowered — especially in 6-inch platforms,” he adds of the role. “I loved preparing for her — just waking up every morning and getting naked and jumping in my heels and going through my routine, finding that confidence in my walk and finding the way that she stepped, the way that she gesticulated. It all fell into place, which was really a unique experience for me. My wife [Elena] even helped me with walking!”

Ritter wanted the visuals for the new tunes to explore identity.