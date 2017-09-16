Tyler the Creator Claims He Wrote ‘See You Again’ for Zayn Malik but He ‘Flaked’

Rapper Tyler the Creator claimed that Zayn Malik flaked out on recording a song with him — twice.
“Fun fact,” Tyler said on Twitter. “I wrote ‘see you again’ for zayn but that bitch flaked on studio time twice, so i kept the ref for myself, worked out actually.”
Tyler, 26, released “See You Again,” which features Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, in July on his critically acclaimed fourth album, Flower Boy.
Although Tyler had been heavily criticized because some of his earlier releases used anti-gay slurs, Flower Boy contained some verses which suggested he had been with men in the past.
The former One Direction member has also released new music this summer.
On Sept. 7, Zayn, 24, released his new song “Dusk Till Dawn,” featuring Sia, alongside a music video featuring Girls star Jemima Kirke.
Zayn’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.