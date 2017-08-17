Rapper Tyler the Creator Reveals He Had a Boyfriend at 15

Rapper Tyler the Creator has shrugged off claims that he’s homophobic and revealed that he had a boyfriend when he was a teenager.

Appearing on the Know Wave radio show on Monday, the 26-year-old said he has long been open minded, despite previously being accused of being homophobic.

“Open-minded now? I had a boyfriend when I was 15 in f—ing Hawthorne, n—-,” the rapper – real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma explained. “If that’s not open-minded, then I don’t know what the f— is.”

The Nuts & Bolts star took to Twitter on Wednesday and seemed to backtrack on his earlier statement.

“Figure of speech to get Koopz ‘open minded’ point across, I was single at 15 haha,” Tyler tweeted.

figure of speech to get koopz 'open minded' point across, i was single at 15 haha — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 16, 2017

While Tyler was heavily criticized after his earlier releases used anti-gay slurs, his most recent album Flower Boy contained some verses which suggested he had been with men in the past.

The musician has romantically linked to Kendall Jenner last summer, however, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the two were just “super, super, super close friends.”

