Tyga Says He Still Communicates with Ex (and New Mom) Kylie Jenner but 'She Has Her New Life'

Tyga is setting the record straight on his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The rapper, 28, appeared on the morning show Everyday Struggle on Wednesday, telling DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis that there is “no bad blood” between the two after their split in April 2017.

“Did Kylie really f— you up like that man?” DJ Akademiks asked him.

“You just get older, you get me?” Tyga responded. “It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it.”

He continued, “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

When asked if he still keeps in touch with Jenner — who gave birth to daughter Stormi (with new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25) earlier this month — Tyga admitted they “communicate here and there.”

Jenner and Tyga had an on-again-off-again relationship with multiple sources in April confirming their split, saying “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” one insider said. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Tyga and Kylie Jenner

The 20-year-old reality star opened up about the end of their relationship in August, explaining on her show Life of Kylie that there “was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond.”

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person,” she continued.

The “Rack City” rapper shares a child with Blac Chyna, Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancée. Rob and Chyna are parents to 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the cosmetics guru “had a lot of trust issues with Tyga.”

“He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent,” the source continued. “With Travis, things got really serious fast even though she was still getting over Tyga.”