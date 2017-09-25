A Tyga doesn’t change his stripes!

With his ex Kylie Jenner, 20, making headlines across the world with news that she’s pregnant, the rapper was spotted out at a familiar spot with a new date.

Tyga, 27, took fitness model Arianny Celeste, 31, out to “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It’s the same place he took Kylie last year.

Last year, Tyga and Kylie hit up the theme park with a group of friends and made sure to experience all the mazes, including one inspired by The Purge — and they were all smiles as they posed with a bloody Statue of Liberty and a chainsaw-wielding figure.

Tyga’s new gal, Celeste, has worked as a ring girl for the UFC and is a self-described “fitness nerd” who says in her Instagram that likes to keep things healthy and sexy.

He was spotted just days earlier with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman.

Following the news of Jenner’s pregnancy, Tyga was seen with Osman, who appeared in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2016, where even Kardashian, 36, was shocked by their similarities.

The reality star shared a photo of the two doppelgängers together in March 2016, tweeting, “LOOK WHO I MET…”

“They are full on dating,” a source saud if Osman. “He’s really into her.”

News of both of Tyga’s new relationships comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner was pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s first child. Tyga responded to the pregnancy news with a now-deleted Snapchat photo in which he said, “Hell nah thats my kid.”

Tyga and Jenner, 20, split in April after dating on and off since 2015.

Tyga and Jenner kept silent about their romance for months before going public shortly before her 18th birthday. They had a tumultuous relationship before officially breaking up this spring after Jenner began spending time with Scott.

“Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”