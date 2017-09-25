A Tyga doesn’t change his stripes!
With his ex Kylie Jenner, 20, making headlines across the world with news that she’s pregnant, the rapper was spotted out at a familiar spot with a new date.
Tyga, 27, took fitness model Arianny Celeste, 31, out to “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday.
It’s the same place he took Kylie last year.
Last year, Tyga and Kylie hit up the theme park with a group of friends and made sure to experience all the mazes, including one inspired by The Purge — and they were all smiles as they posed with a bloody Statue of Liberty and a chainsaw-wielding figure.
Tyga’s new gal, Celeste, has worked as a ring girl for the UFC and is a self-described “fitness nerd” who says in her Instagram that likes to keep things healthy and sexy.
He was spotted just days earlier with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman.
You can't control the weather, you can't control the way people treat you, you can't control a lot of things. So it's best to let go and just let life play out, don't take things personally and just be Happy! However, it makes me supper stoked to know that I can control what I feed and fuel my body with. I know my @1stphorm supplements are made with the best high quality ingredients. The company itself has been around for almost 2 decades and the quality is undeniable! M-factor is key for my everyday healthy lifestyle, it gives me all the vitamins and nutrients I need to stay healthy. Only the best! @1stphorm #1stphorm #iam1stphorm
Swipe ➡️ Thank you to everyone involved today especially the brands! I hope u like it spicy bc @jck_photography and I were brining the heat! 🌶🔥 more on snap and ig video – Thank u @jck_photography @joleeartistry @toetoetoetoe @socmaui @waikikiyachtcharters @mojobeebeekinis @moxyboutiquehi @detailgaragehawaii @hawaiipololife @kahala_resort
Following the news of Jenner’s pregnancy, Tyga was seen with Osman, who appeared in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2016, where even Kardashian, 36, was shocked by their similarities.
The reality star shared a photo of the two doppelgängers together in March 2016, tweeting, “LOOK WHO I MET…”
“They are full on dating,” a source saud if Osman. “He’s really into her.”
News of both of Tyga’s new relationships comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner was pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s first child. Tyga responded to the pregnancy news with a now-deleted Snapchat photo in which he said, “Hell nah thats my kid.”
Tyga and Jenner, 20, split in April after dating on and off since 2015.
Tyga and Jenner kept silent about their romance for months before going public shortly before her 18th birthday. They had a tumultuous relationship before officially breaking up this spring after Jenner began spending time with Scott.
“Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”