Tyga has racked up an exorbitant amount in tax liens.

The “Rack City” rapper — who dated Kylie Jenner for years before calling it quits in 2017 — owes the government $890,183.87, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Blast was the first to report the news.

“Further interest and fees will accrue at the rate prescribed by law until paid,” reads a notice from the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California, which reveals the 28-year-old Tyga (born Micheal Ray Stevenson) owes back taxes for six years, from 2011 – 2016.

A rep for Tyga did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Financial and legal woes have plagued Tyga for years.

The rapper, in 2012, was accused of failing to pay rent on a Malibu home he was living in before he and the landlord reached a settlement four years later.

And Tyga’s fiscal problems made headlines throughout 2016. In March of that year, F&S Investment Properties accused the star of damaging a Los Angeles home he had rented to run a side business; the business was ordered to pay $186,275.89 in damages as a result of the situation months later in August.

Then, again in August 2016, Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben claimed Tyga owed him $280,000 for jewelry he had never paid for; in November 2016, his lawyer told PEOPLE he had paid off part of the nearly $280,000 debt and would pay off the remaining balance shortly after.

Also in November 2016, Tyga was sued for allegedly failing to make payments on a 2016 Ferrari 488; the car had reportedly been repossessed several times.

And last spring, Tyga’s ex Blac Chyna — with whom he shares 5-year-old son King Cairo — accused him of skipping child support payments.

“No child support!” she wrote on social media in March 2017. “I bet any money! I got more money then [sic] ur account Tyga, Michael!!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner], and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting [you]! But u wanna make it like I want u lol!” (Tyga did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.)