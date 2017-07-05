Kylie Who? Tyga Steps Out with (Another) Mystery Girl at 4th of July Party

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one moving on.

Tyga, 27, has had multiple trysts since he and 19-year-old Jenner called it quits in April. He added another woman to his long list of post-Jenner beauties on Tuesday, heading to an Independence Day party with a mystery brunette.

The “Rack City” rapper, his entourage and the woman partied at Bootsy Bellows in Malibu. The two appeared friendly as they headed inside, with Tyga sporting a wide smile

The sighting comes just days after news broke that Jenner got an ankle tattoo redone following her break up with the rapper. Where once a lowercase ‘t’ was, Jenner has replaced it with a lowercase ‘la.’

Meanwhile, fans have speculated that Tyga’s new song, “Playboy,” may be a diss aimed at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“She a superstar / She got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me,” he raps on the song, which features Vince Staples. “You cut her legs off / She crawls right back to me / I call it playboy tenacity.”

Jenner has not publicly commented on the track, likely because she’s been too busy with her new beau Travis Scott.

The two first sparked dating rumors in April when the rapper and the reality TV star attended Coachella together in Indio, California. Since then, the couple has been spotted walking arm-in-arm in Boston, enjoying an “affectionate” dinner in Mexico and packing on some serious PDA outside the rapper’s home.

The love birds, who have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, made headlines recently after they were spotted wearing matching rings — and sporting some matching ink.

“They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family,” an insider told PEOPLE, noting that the pair showed off the tattoos at Khloé Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday party.

“They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they’re closer than ever.”