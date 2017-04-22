Tyga Cuddles with a Stunning Kylie Jenner Look-alike at Lunch — but She Says They Are ‘Not Dating’

Is Tyga moving on with yet another Kylie Jenner look-alike?

Nearly one week after an awkward run-in with his ex at Coachella, the rapper was spotted getting cozy with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Jenner.

Photographed outside L.A. restaurant Serafina Thursday evening, Tyga had his arms wrapped around model Jordan Ozuna, who flaunted her curvy figure in a cropped top and skinny jeans (a.k.a. a Jenner uniform). According to an insider, he dined at the hot spot with a group that included Ozuna and his business manager.

Ozuna reportedly modeled in Kanye West‘s Yeezy fashion show last year at Madison Square Garden and was previously linked to Justin Bieber after he split from Selena Gomez.

For her part, Ozuna denies any relationship with Tyga, tweeting, “Omg y’all I’m not dating tyga.”

Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

The cozy outing comes just days after Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27 — whom multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE are currently on another break — crossed paths while partying separately at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

it's lit A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

According to a source, Jenner — who hung out with rumored new fling Travis Scott over the weekend — even “shared an awkward hug” with Tyga after the duo ran into each other minutes before Scott took the festival stage. “Kylie looked really sad as she walked away,” said the source.

Tyga seemingly displayed some jealousy when Scott joined headliner Kendrick Lamar on stage to perform “Goosebumps,” ducking out about halfway through the song.

“A bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stage,” said another onlooker.

Jenner and Tyga parted ways again in early April after deciding they both needed a little space.

Though sources say there’s always a possibility the pair will work things out again, “there’s always some kind of drama with Kylie and Tyga,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

In 2016, the duo took several brief splits during which the rapper hung out with models who could be mistaken for Jenner. Last January, he was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills with model Val Mercado and later in the year, he partied in Cannes with U.K. lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby.