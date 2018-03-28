‘I Have Nothing to Do With Any of That’: Tyga Denies Paternity of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Tyga wants to make one thing clear: He is not the father of ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl.

Though the rapper, 28, did not mention the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, nor her 7-week-old daughter Stormi by name, he did deny the paternity claims that first caused a frenzy in November 2017 when he seemingly claimed to be the father of the child.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” Tyga tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace,” said the hitmaker, who shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. (Chyna is also mom to Jenner’s 16-month-old niece Dream Kardashian.)

Tyga and Kylie Jenner in October 2015 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Beats by Dre

On Feb. 1, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she has been dating since April 2017 after dating Tyga for nearly three years.

Three days after the birth, Jenner announced Stormi’s arrival on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube.

Since then, the new parents have been sharing several photos of Stormi with Jenner most recently sharing her first selfie featuring the newborn.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this month, momager Kris Jenner shut down speculation that her daughter’s ex Tyga is the father rather than Scott.

“Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual,” the KarJenner matriarch told Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.

In February, Kris gushed about first-time mom Kylie, telling PEOPLE, “She’s amazing. An amazing mom.”