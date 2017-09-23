Tyga Is Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Kamilla Osman Following Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News: Source

Tyga has a new lady in his life.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 27-year-old rapper is embarking on a new relationship — with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman.

“They are full on dating,” the source says. “He’s really into her.”

The news comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Tyga’s ex, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s first child. Tyga responded with a now-deleted Snapchat photo, saying, “Hell nah thats my kid.”

Tyga and Jenner, 20, split in April.

TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL — Frank White (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017

Osman appeared in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2016, where even Kardashian, 36, was shocked by their similarities.

The reality star shared a photo of them together in March 2016, tweeting, “LOOK WHO I MET…”

In the episode, Kardashian’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, brought Osman along to make the mother of two jealous for not hanging out with him.

“This is super awkward,” she said. “The fact that Jonathan would take it to this level is so bizarre for me. [He] is trying to rub this in my face and make me feel some type of way, but I don’t.”

Tyga and Jenner kept silent about their romance for months before going public shortly before her 18th birthday. They had a tumultuous relationship before officially breaking up this spring after Jenner began spending time with Scott.

“Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”