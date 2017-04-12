Tyga Hauled Away by LAPD While Leaving Hollywood Nightclub

Tyga was detained by LAPD officers Tuesday night after leaving a Hollywood nightclub.

Pictures show the 27-year-old rapper, who is currently on a break with Kylie Jenner after years of dating, being pulled over by Los Angeles police officers.

Tyga, born Michael Ray Stevenson, was then loaded into a squad car and taken away.

TMZ reports Tyga was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, but later released with just a traffic ticket after 90 minutes at the police station. He was not arrested and not charged with a crime, the site reports.

Gucci mamba A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

All my day ones is my go two's A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

According to E!, the musician told the paparazzi he was being detained “because I have paper plates.” He added that the Mercedes G-wagon, which he showed off on Instagram in recent days, was new.

The LAPD and Tyga’s reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The rapper was recently accused of allowing his team to beat the man who delivered him court papers in November while walking into the Penthouse club in West Hollywood for his birthday party.

Tyga was also sued in November for failing to make car payments on a red 2016 Ferrari 488, prompting the car to be repossessed multiple times.