Ty Dolla $ign is dating Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui.

The 32-year-old singer shared a romantic photo of himself with Jauregui, 21, on his Instagram story on Friday. The black and white photo captured the two lovebirds in an embrace surrounded by their friends.

“blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love,” the singer, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., wrote in a caption of the photo.

The pair has avoided confirming their relationship but have dropped a few hints along the way.

In September, the “Sucker for Pain” singer shared a photo of himself, Jauregui and couple G-Eazy and Halsey.

❤️😍😘 A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

The singer wrote in a few cheeky emojis in the caption, “❤️😍😘.”

Jauregui has also posted a few photos of them on her Instagram account, including a loving post in early October of the two standing close and smiling at the camera with the caption, “Mish u🙈.”

Mish u🙈 A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

❤😍😘 A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

In early September, she also posted an Instagram gallery of the pair from different events, with the caption, “❤😍😘.”

Jauregui confirmed she was bisexual in November 2016 in an open letter to Donald Trump‘s supporters.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it,” she wrote. “I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another.”

“If I could tell every Trump supporter two things, it would be to travel and read a history book. Look beyond yourselves, look at how petty the morals you uphold seem when you realize we are not the only ones,” she continued. “None of us belong here but all of us deserve the right to feel safe and live our lives in peace. To not have to worry about potentially dying, or being electro-shocked, or beaten, or raped, or emotionally abused because our existence and/or choices for ourselves upset someone else. This is the world Trump is fostering.”