Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Before Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Performance

Twitter users are seeking their own justice for Janet Jackson on the 14th anniversary of “Nipplegate,” and celebrating #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.
The backlash first began after the announcement that Justin Timberlake, the person responsible for exposing Jackson, would perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show. Many fans believed that Jackson was unfairly blackballed from Super Bowl performances, while Timberlake got off scot-free.
Although the NFL denied that Jackson was banned from the Big Game, fans still protested the perceived double standard. Jackson’s family members also said she was treated poorly by the organization and suggested that Timberlake should invite her to share the Super Bowl stage in order to make amends. (Jackson has since confirmed she will not make an appearance.)
Ahead of Timberlake’s halftime performance, fans and fellow celebs on social media began tweeting about #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — using the hashtag created by NFL-player-turned-filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry — to remember how Jackson was treated amid the controversy, and to pay tribute to her achievements. Read some examples below.
Super Bowl LII airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.