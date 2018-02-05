Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Before Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Performance

Twitter users are seeking their own justice for Janet Jackson on the 14th anniversary of “Nipplegate,” and celebrating #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

The backlash first began after the announcement that Justin Timberlake, the person responsible for exposing Jackson, would perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show. Many fans believed that Jackson was unfairly blackballed from Super Bowl performances, while Timberlake got off scot-free.

Although the NFL denied that Jackson was banned from the Big Game, fans still protested the perceived double standard. Jackson’s family members also said she was treated poorly by the organization and suggested that Timberlake should invite her to share the Super Bowl stage in order to make amends. (Jackson has since confirmed she will not make an appearance.)

Living for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. we love you Miss Jackson. It's all for you. When we think of you nothing else seems to matter. Get us all together again in this Rhythm Nation. https://t.co/jJkXqSch3c — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 4, 2018

Appreciate the love for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay today. Let's see if @rockhall is watching and listening. @JanetJackson is way overdue to be in the Hall of Fame among her peers. She wasn't even nominated this year. Spread this if you agree. pic.twitter.com/RSJ3m9rJD7 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) February 4, 2018

Ahead of Timberlake’s halftime performance, fans and fellow celebs on social media began tweeting about #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — using the hashtag created by NFL-player-turned-filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry — to remember how Jackson was treated amid the controversy, and to pay tribute to her achievements. Read some examples below.

Time for my #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay

All the amazing things she has done (per Billboard). Time to celebrate the ICON!!! 1. She released her self-titled debut album Janet Jackson in 1982, at sixteen years old. 2. She performed on American Bandstand and Soul Train in 1982. pic.twitter.com/pkjEU2vnrz — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2018

Janet Jackson’s 2017 STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR. Over 40 years into her career. A whole mood. A look. A lifestyle. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/8hNVInlFVV — moonchild ॐ (@mzshannon) February 4, 2018

In 1997 Janet released an anthem to a friend she lost to HIV/AIDS called Together Again. It’s a beautiful and empowering song, and the video she released with it is stunning. #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/erZxhrPjZO — Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 4, 2018

How / Where do we apply to make this a national holiday, though?! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — ClaudeHaveMercy! (@ClaudeKelly) February 4, 2018

When Janet and her dancers slayed the SNL stage in 1994 #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/guJcZhcSBX — So Nasty and So Rude (@Freexone_) February 4, 2018

Super Bowl LII airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.