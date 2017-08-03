13 Throwback Music Videos That Defined Your Childhood

We never need an excuse to revisit our favorite music videos of the early aughts — who doesn’t want to relive all of Justin Timberlake’s hairstyles or the glory days of frosted eyeshadow and crop tops made out of bandanas? — but thankfully, the universe has given us one: MTV is reviving that beloved after-school staple of our childhood, TRL.

In memory of all of those days spent voting to make sure that the boy band of your choice topped the countdown or that Britney managed to be No. 1 for yet another week in a row, let’s take a walk down memory lane and enjoy another look at the music videos that topped TRL and defined all of our formative years.

“BYE BYE BYE” BY ‘NSYNC

The ultimate boy band music video extravaganza that topped the charts, earned a place in pop culture history, and made us all swoon a little when Justin Timberlake looked directly at the camera and grinned. Our tiny, boy band-obsessed selves just couldn’t handle him staring into our souls like that.

“I WANT IT THAT WAY” BY THE BACKSTREET BOYS

The ‘NSYNC and Backstreet Boys war of the early aughts may be gone, but the timeless, slightly surreal music videos they produced will last forever. Also, if this song never made you want to walk through an airport in slow motion, you truly missed out.

“OOPS! … I DID IT AGAIN” BY BRITNEY SPEARS

Anyone else watch this video so many times they they can still recreate the choreography during karaoke night? No? Just us, then …

“ALL OR NOTHING” BY O-TOWN

No song put the “power” in power ballad quite like this one. It’s practically impossible not to do a dramatic air grab when O-Town comes on in the car.

“YEAH” BY USHER FT. LUDACRIS AND LIL JON

A staple of every middle school dance, backyard birthday party and workout motivation playlist since 2004. (Also more songs need to have people randomly shouting “Yeah!” in the background. We, as a culture, should bring that back.)

“COMPLICATED” BY AVRIL LAVIGNE

Nobody understood our middle school angst quite like Avril. Look at her messy eyeliner and tie over a tank top! She was the cool misfit we all wanted to be.

“IN DA CLUB” BY 50 CENT

This video contains some NSFW language.

To this day, we’re still in awe of 50 Cent’s ability to rap while doing upside down crunches. We can barely breathe when we do regular crunches!

“OVER” BY LINDSAY LOHAN

An under appreciated classic of the Lohan canon, but one that was apparently one of the biggest hits of 2005. Fittingly for Lindsay, it’s basically a melodramatic teenage rom-com distilled into a tight three minutes and 36 seconds.

“DIRRTY” BY CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Everyone remembers where they were the day they first saw Christina Aguilera’s transformation into X-Tina, and, more importantly, how many times they voted for this iconic video to top the TRL countdown.

“SO YESTERDAY” BY HILARY DUFF

After Britney vs. Christina, there was Lindsay vs. Hilary, an iconic pop star rivalry that birthed some amazing songs and made us all wonder why, exactly, they were fighting over Aaron Carter and Chad Michael Murray.

“HEY YA!” BY OUTKAST

This video contains some NSFW language.

Alright, alright, alright, alright, alright, alright, alright, alright …

“SINCE U BEEN GONE” BY KELLY CLARKSON

Ah, the many hours we spent jumping up and down on our beds and belting this one out as a preteen.

“LEAVE (GET OUT)” BY JOJO

The most savage breakup anthem that our 13-year-old ears had ever heard — and honestly, it’s still got a permanent place on all of our breakup playlists.