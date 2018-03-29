Travis Scott Sued for Canceling Show Days After Welcoming Daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has been sued for backing out of a concert days after welcoming daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

In a lawsuit filed by entertainment events company PJAM on March 20 and obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, Scott — born Jacques Webster — was contractually scheduled to perform at Myth Live nightclub near Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 3, one day before Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

The suits states that on the day of, “despite his contractual obligations, [Scott] refused to show up for the event.”

The pre-scheduled show came two days after Jenner, 20, gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Ethan Miller/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

According to the documents, the rapper, 25, signed a contract Jan. 24 and was paid $150,000 in advance — which he allegedly hasn’t paid back — and his booking agent was also paid $10,000. In addition, a private jet was arranged for Scott’s travel accommodations. The contract states Scott was guaranteed $200,000 in total.

“As a result of this breach, [PJAM] suffered significant damages including the sums paid to XX Global [the legal agent and representative of Scott] and [Scott] and their booking agent, the sums paid to arrange Webster’s travel, the sum’s paid to advertise the event, lease the venue and hire staff, and the lost profits [PJAM] would have realized on this event,” the suit states.

The company is claiming to have suffered “reputational harm” due to Scott’s absence and has requested a jury trial. They are asking for damages, coverage of attorney’s fees and prejudgment interest.

A rep for Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.