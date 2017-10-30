Travis Scott is being sued by a fan who fell off a balcony at his Terminal 5 show in April.

Concertgoer Kyle Green, 23, has sued the rapper, 25, and venue operator Bowery Presents for “severe personal injuries resulting in extreme pain and suffering, loss of earnings, emotional distress, and medical expenses,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

A rep for Scott did not respond for a request for comment.

According to the documents, Green’s injuries from the fall included a fractured back, fractured right ankle and a broken left wrist and left him paralyzed on the left side of his body and confined to a wheelchair.

“I was in a lot of pain,” Green told The New York Post. “I just laid there, and finally, an ambulance came.”

Green claims in the court filing that fans began leaping from the balcony into the crowd after Scott, who’s expecting a baby with Kylie Jenner early next year, encouraged them to get rowdy and leap from the platform.

Green said he was enjoying the concert from the venue’s balcony when he was pushed over the railing by the rushing crowd.

“I fell and hit the floor. Before I knew it, I was surrounded by security guards, who scooped me up,” he said. “Travis Scott was yelling at his security guards to bring me to the stage.”

“They didn’t put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything, they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around,” Green continued. “Then they dropped me in front of the stage.”

In the lawsuit, Green claims the venue should have known Scott “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events.”

On May 13, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested and charged for inciting a riot during a live performance in Rogers, Arkansas when he “encouraged people to rush the stage,” according to police. He later pled not guilty.