Travis Scott Refuses to Confirm He's Expecting a Baby with Kylie Jenner: 'Let Them Keep Fishing'

Kylie Jenner has been under the radar since multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in the fall she is expecting her first child this year, and her boyfriend Travis Scott is following suit by staying mum.

In a new cover interview with Billboard, the rapper, 25, is asked directly about reports he is about to become a father.

“I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” said Scott.

The musician kept his answers just as brief when asked whether Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West has given him any advice about dating someone in the spotlight.

“Nah. I haven’t seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself,” he said, adding that the duo are “always working” on music together. “I see him every day.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in late September that Scott and Jenner, 20, are expecting a baby girl next month. One insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July, and that he couldn’t “wait to be a dad.”

The duo were first linked last April shortly after Jenner split from her longtime boyfriend Tyga, and the couple have been going strong throughout her pregnancy despite reports they recently called it quits.

“They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out,” an insider previously said about Scott and Jenner, who’s older sister Khloé Kardashian recently confirmed she’s pregnant. “But Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby.”