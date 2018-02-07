Travis Scott Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct After Allegedly Inciting a Riot During Concert

Travis Scott pled guilty to disorderly conduct nine months after the rapper was arrested for allegedly inciting a riot during a concert in Arkansas.

Scott, who was charged under his real name Jacques Webster, was arrested and initially charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor in May 2017 during his concert.

His attorney, Doug Norwood, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Norwood told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that while Scott pled guilty his two misdemeanor charges were dismissed through plea negotiations in January. He said it’s likely the disorderly conduct charge could eventually be expunged from the rapper’s record.

“They overcharged him,” Norwood said. “They tried to get him for inciting a riot. The video did not show any of that.”

The publication reported the rapper was required to pay $6,825.31 to two people who said they were injured at the concert, including $640 in court associated costs.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, told PEOPLE at the time that Scott had “encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass security protocols to ensure concert goer safety.”

“During the rush to the stage several people were injured, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, and a member of the police department. The injured subjects were treated at the AMP by members of the Rogers Fire Department and Mercy Medical.”

Scott recently welcomed newborn daughter Stormi Webster with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The beauty mogul announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Feb. 4, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She added, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”