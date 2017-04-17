Who Is Travis Scott? 3 Things to Know About the Rapper Spotted Out with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recently parted ways with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga, but is the 19-year-old mini mogul back in the dating game already?

On Saturday, the reality star was spotted hanging out with the hip-hop artist — who was previously linked to older sis Kendall Jenner — at designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush party at Coachella in Indio, California. The pair have been sparking dating rumors after she and Tyga took a break in early April.

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the DJ,” an observer told PEOPLE. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

And on Sunday, Jenner and her ex-boyfriend had an awkward run-in while waiting for Kendrick Lamar‘s set — during which Scott made a surprise appearance — at the festival. “Travis and Kylie have been friends for a while and they all hang out,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

“When Kylie is happy, they’re happy — but it’s never that simple,” the insider continued. “There’s always some kind of drama with Kylie and Tyga.”

With her relationship with Tyga in the past — for now — could Jenner have eyes for Scott? Here are three things to know about the 24-year-old Texas-born rapper:

1. He’s Worked with Some of the Biggest Artists in Hip-Hop

The G.O.O.D Music and Grand Hustle signee has definitely made his mark on the industry.

Since hitting it big in 2013, Scott has worked with stars like Kanye West, Future, Andre 3000 and Jay Z.

In fact, Scott, né Jacques Webster, gushed about working with Jay to New York radio station Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning in September.

“I must say, I’ve been in the studio with Jay Z, dog … I thought the freestyle thing was a myth. But, bro!” he said, noting the rumor that the rapper rarely writes down his lyrics.

“This dude, I’ve never seen him pick up a pen … this dude’s freestyling the whole album.”

2. He Was Previously Linked to Rihanna

In 2015, Rihanna and the rapper were spotted out and about together several times during the year — including a “steamy” PDA session in New York, a source said then.

In August of that year, Scott accompanied Rihanna to tattoo artist Bang Bang‘s New York studio when she got new ink.

They were later spotted getting cozy at a New York Fashion Week party, then leaving dinner in West Hollywood the next month.

3. He’s Been Close with the Jenner Sisters for Some Time Now

Scott is no stranger to the KarJenner clan. In fact, the “Antidote” singer took to Kendall Jenner‘s star-studded 21st birthday bash in November.

“She worked the room and spent a lot of time with Travis in the beginning,” a source said of Scott then, noting that he performed at the party.

Kendall has long been close with the rapper and the two have been spotted out and about together a few times.

He even appeared in an editorial spread conceptualized by West, modeling Yeezy Season 3 — in which Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian were also featured.