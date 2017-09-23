Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, according to PEOPLE. While Jenner gets the bulk of news coverage in this relationship thanks to her Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame and entrepreneurial success, Scott has accrued quite the reputation for himself.

The Houston-based rapper is a member of G.O.O.D. Music, the record label founded by Kanye West in 2004. For what it’s worth, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga signed a deal with the same group in September 2016.

As the world reacts to Jenner and Scott’s big news, check out some of Scott’s best songs below.

1. “Antidote”

With over 211 million views, “Antidote” is Scott’s most popular song on YouTube. Although the song wasn’t slated to appear on the rapper’s debut studio album Rodeo, its popularity among fans left Scott with little choice.

2. “goosebumps”

Getting Kendrick Lamar to hop on a track with you is certainly nothing to scoff at. The two dropped the infectious “goosebumps” at the end of 2016, although the music video didn’t come out until April of this year. During a concert, Scott announced that he wrote the song in his bedroom “at one of the darkest points” in his life. He has no shortage of star-studded features in his young career, having created songs with Drake, Andre 3000, Kid Cudi, and The Weeknd.

3. “Oh My Dis Side”

Speaking of star-studded features, Scott frequently collaborates with Quavo of Migos. The two have found so much success in working with one another that they’ve decided to create an entire album together. While the release date still isn’t clear, there’s no short of excitement for the project. Take a listen to “Oh My Dis Side” and you’ll see why. Scott is also in the midst of working on a new solo project titled AstroWorld.

4. “Pick Up the Phone”

In addition to another collaboration with Quavo, Travis Scott works with Young Thug in “Pick Up the Phone.” The signature autotune effects on his voice are present throughout the song and work especially well in this pairing of artists. Due to its success — it peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the jam appeared on both Scott’s Birds in the Trap McKnight and Young Thug’s Jeffery.

5. “Butterfly Effect”

Serving as Scott’s big hit of the summer, “Butterfly Effect” combines a catchy beat with a fun chorus in order to create another success. Check out this video and prepare yourself for some wild visuals. (Fun fact: Long before their baby news emerged, Jenner and Scott got matching butterfly tattoos near their ankles over the summer.)

Honorable mention: “Portland” by Drake

Technically this isn’t a Travis Scott song, as it appeared on Drake’s More Life, but it’s notable because it sprung into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Again, the track features both Scott and Quavo, both of whom clearly have a good musical thing going together. Making his entrance felt with a strong “We gon’ go live, we gon’ go live, yep,” the song wouldn’t be complete without his guest verse. Besides, Drake raps earlier on the project about Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday, so it’s only fitting that Scott comes in later just so Kylie doesn’t feel left out.

“Portland” isn’t available on YouTube, but you can listen to it on Spotify below.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com