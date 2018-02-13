Travis Scott is one happy-looking new dad!

The 25-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper was all smiles as he watched the Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Friday — and even stepped onto the court himself for a free throw.

His outing comes just eight days after he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi.

Travis Scott on Sunday in Houston Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa

The following day the rapper was honored with the key to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, by Mayor Allen Owen, which was officially named Travis Scott Day.

“This place right here gave me all my ideas,” Scott said in his acceptance speech that was shared by the city on Twitter. “It’s the drive and focus of what I’m doing now. Music, design, whatever I’m doing. I owe everything to this city.”

Adding, “This is my first award. I cannot be more proud to get my award in my hometown… This is everything I fight for, this is everything I cry about every night… just for a moment like this.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that the couple are not officially living together, but are co-parenting just fine.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” said the insider, adding that Scott has his own place, but is spending plenty of time and sleeping over at Jenner’s with the baby. “They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“Kylie and Travis are a good team,” another insider said, explaining that Scott comes and goes but is great with the baby when he’s around — an arrangement that Jenner is perfectly happy with.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” said the source. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner INSTARimages.com

A second source told PEOPLE that the rapper is “very much involved,” as his family. “Kylie and Travis seem to be doing really well together,” continued the source. “Kylie is so happy to be a mom.”

As for marriage, a source told PEOPLE the couple — who have been dating since April 2017 – are in no rush to take the next step in their relationship and still have no plans to get married.

“They’re just enjoying their little family,” said the source, adding that Scott is “very sweet with his daughter.”