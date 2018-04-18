Travis Scott Files Countersuit Over Claims He Bailed on Super Bowl Gig After Stormi's Birth

Travis Scott has fired back at Minneapolis promoters with a countersuit after being sued for bailing on a Super Bowl LII concert.

In a response and counterclaim filed on Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, the rapper, born Jacques Webster, accuses Jefferson Agar, Alex Martini and Patrick Johnston with entertainment events company PJAM of failing to set up travel arrangements for his scheduled 30-minute appearance at Myth Live nightclub in Maplewood, on Feb. 3, one day before Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Scott’s attorney, Howard E. King with the firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, called Agar, Martini and Johnston “three wannabe promoters.”

“In an obvious effort to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches, they filed a spurious lawsuit while spreading specious falsehoods in the press. Rather than suing, these so-called promoters should have apologized and taken responsibility for their inability to provide the agreed-upon transportation,” King said.

The 25-year-old “Goosebumps” hitmaker also claims in his countersuit that he required PJAM to provide “exclusive first-class ground transportation on all travel legs to and from the event” in order to perform at the Marquee nightclub in Las Vegas that same night, which was arranged months prior to the Super Bowl gig.

Scott says he received an invoice for a private aircraft but did not receive a confirmed travel itinerary even after following up with PJAM two days before the performance, therefore, he canceled because Agar, Martini and Johnston were unable to confirm flights had been booked, according to court documents.

TMZ previously reported that Scott missed the Super Bowl appearance due to the birth of Stormi, his daughter with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

In addition, Scott is suing the three men for breach of contract and the remainder of the $200,000 fee he is allegedly owed.

In the lawsuit filed by PJAM in March, the company claimed to have suffered “reputational harm” due to Scott’s absence and requested a jury trial. They also asked for damages, coverage of attorney’s fees and prejudgment interest.