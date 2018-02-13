Nine days after welcoming his first child with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott celebrated another milestone.

The rapper and new dad to daughter Stormi Webster, 25, was honored with the key to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, by Mayor Allen Owen on Saturday, which was officially named Travis Scott Day.

“This place right here gave me all my ideas,” Scott said in his acceptance speech that was shared by the city on Twitter. “It’s the drive and focus of what I’m doing now. Music, design, whatever I’m doing. I owe everything to this city.”

Adding, “This is my first award. I cannot be more proud to get my award in my hometown… This is everything I fight for, this is everything I cry about every night… just for a moment like this.”

RELATED: Travis Scott ‘Is Great with Stormi’ But She Needs Kylie Jenner ‘More Right Now’

RELATED: Travis Scott Does ‘His Thing During the Day,’ Helps Kylie Jenner with Baby Stormi at Night: Source

The “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker showed off his plaque and key to Missouri City that read “Jacques ‘Travis Scott’ Webster Jr.” on Instagram.

Also at the ceremony was Houston Rockets star James Harden, who previously dated Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

Meanwhile, back in California, Jenner, 20, stepped out for the first time since giving birth to their baby girl.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was seen on Saturday with BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles, wearing black bicycle shorts and black top, covered by a beige jacket.

RELATED GALLERY: Baby Blooms! See All the Flowers Kylie Jenner Received in Honor of Daughter Stormi’s Birth

2.10.18 4 EVER

Ps. -Me when when the camera on

-Guy in the blue is me always pic.twitter.com/Lq7XLhbdhq — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 11, 2018

RELATED: New Mom Kylie Jenner’s Family Is ‘Pitching in and Helping So She Can Do Things Like Shower’

“Kylie is doing great,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “She has left her baby at home a couple of times for short outings. She is very happy and looks great, too. Things with Travis are the same. He is great with the baby when he is around.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star finally addressed her pregnancy and announced her baby girl’s arrival on Feb. 4 in a statement on Twitter and Instagram, as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter” on YouTube.

News that Jenner and Scott were expecting a baby was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.