You may know rapper and singer T-Pain for his amazing musical catalog with songs including, “Buy U a Drink,” “Bartender,” “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” and more, but the two-time Grammy winner just proved that he is so much than his musical genius.

On Tuesday night, the 32-year-old shared a hilarious tweet proving he and his wife of nearly 15 years have an amazing (and relatable) marriage.

“My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we can wake up and get s— done the next day, then by the 675th cat gif on Reddit we both yell, ‘How the f— is it 3 a.m. ?!’ Worth it. I love her,” he wrote.

T-Pain/Twitter

The Tallahassee native and his wife Amber Najm wed in 2003 and have three children together. Twitter users were shocked to know that the musician was a married man and took to the timeline to share their feelings.

The bigger story here is

1. We ain’t even know you was married

2. Apparently, you’ve been married since 2003, before I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper) and Bartender.. We’ve been bamboozled. https://t.co/l565BA1YHm — M’Baku, Ruler of the Jabari (@_bariiii) February 28, 2018

At the beginning of this day I wondered "how much do T-Pain have in common" and now I know we're the same person. https://t.co/NGp0cK6nNv — Rob WhoDat Brown (@TheRobBrownShow) February 28, 2018

T Pain has gone from booty and hoes to i love my wife and that speaks volumes. https://t.co/fKo1edJuTr — A.T. (@fxnsi) February 28, 2018

Who knew T-Pain and Amber were the #RelationshipGoals we needed?