Two Members of the Band Tower of Power Struck by a Train

Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power were hit by a train as they made their way to a gig Thursday night in Oakland.

Both members — drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen — survived the accident and are being treated at a local hospital, says the Associated Press.

The band’s manager told KTVU the two men were staying at a hotel near the concert venue and were walking to the event when they crossed in front of a train. The manager of the venue told the station the impact of the train threw Garibaldi and van Wageningen some distance.

Legendary drummer Shiela E. tweeted about the accident, asking for prayers for friends.

Please pray for my frenz,Bassist Marc Van Wageningen, drummer Dave GARIBALDI for tower power hit by a train in front of Yoshi's in Oakland — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) January 13, 2017

Tower of Power originated in Oakland and has been performing together (with various band members coming and going) since 1968.