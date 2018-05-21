Pop Star Tori Kelly Marries André Murillo in Private Ceremony: It Was the 'Most Magical Day Ever'

Tori Kelly is married!

The “Hollow” singer and her husband — German-born basketball player André Murillo — announced the happy news in matching Instagram posts on Sunday night.

“To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God,” Kelly, 25, captioned a wedding portrait, quoting the American theologian Tim Keller.

Kelly added: “thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. i’m floating. brb.”

In his Instagram caption, Murillo, 28, quoted standard wedding vows, writing: “For better or for worse, In sickness and in health, To love and to cherish, Till death do us part.”

The private couple — who announced their engagement last September — have remained mum on their relationship, save for some sporadic social media posts.

Kelly rose to fame after posting videos of covers and original music on YouTube. After signing with mega-manager Scooter Braun, Kelly went on to release her major label debut, Unbreakable Smile, in 2015, after collaborating with A-list artists, from super-producer Max Martin to Ed Sheeran. In 2016, she was nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards and lent her impressive vocals to the December animated musical Sing. Kelly currently has a hit on the country charts with the Chris Lane-duet “Take Back Home Girl.”

Like his fiancée, Murillo grew up in Southern California. A free agent, he most recently played for the Seawolves in Rostock, Germany.