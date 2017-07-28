Tori Kelly and Lecrae Team Up with St. Jude on Emotional Music Video for Their New Single ‘I’ll Find You’

Lecrae and Tori Kelly have teamed up to spread the message of hope with their powerful voices.

The Grammy-winning rap artist unveiled the official music video for his inspiring single “I’ll Find You” (featuring Kelly) on Friday and shed light on families struggling with cancer.

PEOPLE has the exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the making of the video, which took place in Los Angeles at the Glendale Memorial Hospital and in a studio in Memphis with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients.

“For me, this video is my heartbeat. It’s me showing my own pain, hope and passion for others. I want people to see there’s hope in the chaos,” Lecrae tells PEOPLE exclusively.

St. Jude is a leader in treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Emphasizing that a family’s main focus should be to help their child survive, the organization never bills families for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“I’ll Find You” currently has more than six million audio streams and is trending in the top 30 at rhythm radio.

The song is also set to be featured on Lecrae’s upcoming debut album out with Columbia Records later this year.

To become a St. Jude Partner in Hope, you can make a donation at stjude.org/illfindyou.