Tori Kelly has a whole new reason to sing “Hallelujah”: She’s engaged!

The “Hollow” singer, 24, is engaged to her boyfriend, German basketball player André Murillo, 27.

Kelly announced the happy news on Instagram Friday, posting a photo with Murillo in which she’s sporting an impressive rock on her left ring finger.

“i love you,” the singer-songwriter — one of PEOPLE’s 2015 Ones to Watch honorees — simply captioned the black-and-white shot.

Her husband-to-be also confirmed the engagement on Instagram, writing: “To have and to hold… to cherish and protect. My best friend said ‘yes.'”

i love you A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

• To have and to hold… to cherish and protect. My best friend said "yes" A post shared by André Murillo (@acmurillo22) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Kelly rose to fame after posting videos of covers and original music on YouTube. After signing with mega-manager Scooter Braun, Kelly went on to release her major label debut, Unbreakable Smile, in 2015, after collaborating with A-list artists, from super-producer Max Martin to Ed Sheeran. And in 2016, she was nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards and lent her impressive vocals to the December animated musical Sing.

Like his fiancée, the German-born Murillo grew up in Southern California. A free agent, he most recently played for the Seawolves in Rostock, Germany.

A slew of celebrities — including Jordin Sparks, Becky G and Pentatonix‘s Mitch Grassi — sent their congratulations to the happy couple via social media.