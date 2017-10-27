Tori Amos Speaks Out About Working with Terry Richardson Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tori Amos has issued a statement about recently working with photographer Terry Richardson, who has been blacklisted by several magazines and brands over sexual misconduct allegations.

Richardson, whose work has appeared in Vice, Vanity Fair, GQ and other publications, was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in 2014 by a number of models including Rie Rasmussen, Jamie Peck and Charlotte Waters. He has denied the allegations and described himself as “considerate and respectful” of his photographic subjects.

He has since been banned from Vogue and other Conde Nast magazines and blacklisted by fashion brands including Valentino.

Amos was recently photographed by Richardson for an upcoming issue of V Magazine, which Amos says was commissioned by the publication. “At the time, I was not aware of the various accusations made against Richardson, had I been I would never have taken part,” she says.

“I am disgusted by the nature of the allegations and can only stand strong with the women who were subjected to this abuse over the years,” Amos adds.

“As the first spokesperson and longtime supporter of RAINN, the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, I can only hope that we all continue to speak out and break the silence about these kinds of abuses and stand strong together against these predators and those who support them.”

Read Amos’ full statement below:

Rita Ora has also discussed her experience of working with photographer Terry Richardson, saying she “had the time of my life” and that she “wasn’t aware” of the accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at him, but would have “rethought my decision” had she known.

In a letter published by Huffington Post last week, Richardson denied accusations of sexual misconduct, saying: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases. I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do. I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions accordingly, and as such, it has been difficult to see myself as a target of revisionist history.”