Toni Braxton Teases Engagement to Birdman in Braxton Family Values Trailer

Looks like Toni Braxton and Birdman are planning to tie the knot!

In a trailer for the new season of Braxton Family Values, which premieres in March, the singer excitedly tells her sisters, “I have an announcement to make — I’m engaged!” while showing off a canary yellow diamond ring.

The pair had previously sparked engagement rumors in November, after the diva, 50, made an appearance at the Soul Train Awards wearing a sizable diamond ring on that finger, which appears to be the same ring she showed off to her sisters after announcing her engagement news.

Reps for Braxton did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! pic.twitter.com/BESPKSKxvk — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 18, 2018

Relationship rumors first began swirling around the couple after the “Breathe Again” singer and the Cash Money Records rapper were spotted getting cozy at the 2016 BET Awards.

The pair were inseparable and looked blissful as they strolled together backstage, an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. They even posed for photos together before making their way out of the theater hand-in-hand.

But that didn’t stop Birdman from playing it cool when asked about their relationship. “We’re just chillin’,” he told PEOPLE. A rep for Braxton later confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair are dating.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Earlier this month, the singer announced her official return to music with her first solo album in eight years, Sex and Cigarettes. The collection will include “Heart Away,” a much-talked about single featuring Birdman.

Braxton, who stars alongside her siblings on BFV, was previously married to musician Keri Lewis. The two, who have two sons together, divorced in 2013.

Braxton Family Values returns in March to WE TV.